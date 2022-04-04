A Warmer Winter for the Orphans of Rzeszow

Bringing warmth to those in need

Rzeszow is the largest city in south-eastern Poland. The city is bisected by the Wislok River and is in the heartland of the Sandomierz Basin. During winter, temperatures can drop as low as -3 to -5 degrees Celsius. Many of the children in the orphanages across the city are without warm clothes.

In partnership with YWAM Poland, CBN’s Orphan’s Promise have been able to step in to provide warm winter clothing for two orphanages in Rzeszow. Hats, gloves, scarves and thick coats were packed into individual gift bags and delivered to the children.

We are so thankful to all of our partners across the world who faithfully give so that we can help those who are unable to help themselves. These two orphanages now have access to warm winter clothing, and the love of Jesus has brought warmth to the hearts of these children.

Thank you.