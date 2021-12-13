A New School Bus For New Opportunities

A well-timed provision
These challenges were met head-on by the incredible support received from CBN’s Orphan’s Promise. Made possible by the donations of our partners around the globe. CBN’s Orphan’s Promise were able to step into these circumstances and provide the very thing that was needed. A school bus.
Now, when opportunities arrive from further afield, the children are always able to take part. They no longer need to feel the sadness of missing out. They get to be a part of all that happens.
All the children who would walk for 5 miles in high temperatures could now enjoy the comfort and enjoyment that the school bus provides. They’re able to arrive at school ready to study, rather than exhausted before they’ve even begun.
Mary says, “We are so thankful to God for the wonderful provision of this School Bus.”
Not only does it meet these challenges but it opens up the incredible opportunity for many teens to attend the Christian camp and meet with other believers. The provision of the School Bus will be part of the stepping stone needed for some children to meet Jesus!
Mary expresses, “Because of our partnership with you CBN’s Orphan’s Promise, many lives are being transformed. The lives of the children, many families and many communities.”
One of the young students at the school says, “Thank you so much CBN’s Orphan’s Promise!”