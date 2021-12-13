A New School Bus For New Opportunities

Even the process of getting to school had become hard work for many of the students.

Whilst walking to school may seem like a good way to exercise, in these conditions it would be more a danger than a help to their health and education

.

Before beginning their day of study and learning they would have to walk for 5 miles in 25-degree heat, or often higher

. That’s only to school, the same would

be done

again to get home.