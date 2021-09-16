Abandoned, Hungry and Alone
Abandoned by his mother, often hungry and feeling all alone in this world, young Roger didn’t deserve to be in the situation he found himself in. However, thanks to your kindness and generosity, Roger’s life has been completely turned around. Read on to discover how you have helped this young boy heal and recover from devastating circumstances.
Desperate to Escape
When Roger came to live with his grandparents, he rarely got enough to eat. But that wasn’t even the greatest challenge he would face. His emotions are still raw as he remembers the day his mum left.
“She found a boyfriend,” he said. “Then she had an engagement. Then she went away and I never saw them again.”
To escape his pain and his hunger, the 9-year-old spent lots of time away from his grandparents’ house. His grandma told us how hard it was to provide for her grandson.
“Some days there was nothing,” she told us. “I gave him the last bit of rice. Many times, Roger went hungry. It hurt me to see him like this.”
Then, one day, someone invited Roger to a place called, “The Village,” a ministry that is supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise. The ministry helps some of the neediest kids in Iquitos, Peru.
“I had no friends to play with before,” Roger told us. “Now, here at The Village, I have a million friends. I like it because there are many trees everywhere, a lot of space to play with my friends.”
Last year, CBN’s Orphan’s Promise not only supported the centre, but we also helped to expand it. Now, Monday through Friday, the kids receive a nutritious lunch and a snack. The kids are also taught about the love of Jesus Christ through CBN’s Superbook programs, which have recently been translated into Spanish!
Joy Restored
“My favorite Superbook,” Roger said with a smile, “is the one where Jesus does miracles. I like it because he heals the sick and makes food come down from Heaven to feed the crowds.”
One day, after watching a different episode of Superbook, Roger prayed and received Jesus as his saviour. He also prayed for something else…
“I asked Jesus to heal the wound in my heart and to take the sadness away,” he said. “He listened to me and He made me happy again!”
Roger’s Grandma told us, “I am so happy when I see him praying. There is a great change in him.”
Now Roger likes to invite the kids from his neighbourhood to the Orphan’s Promise centre too.
“I brought three friends to The Village,” Roger told us. “One of them accepted Jesus into his heart! When I am sad, I run to The Village and pray and I am healed from my sadness. I thank God for giving me a grandma and Orphan’s Promise for making me a happy boy!”
