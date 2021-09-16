Abandoned, Hungry and Alone

Desperate to Escape

When Roger came to live with his grandparents, he rarely got enough to eat. But that wasn’t even the greatest challenge he would face. His emotions are still raw as he remembers the day his mum left.

“She found a boyfriend,” he said. “Then she had an engagement. Then she went away and I never saw them again.”

To escape his pain and his hunger, the 9-year-old spent lots of time away from his grandparents’ house. His grandma told us how hard it was to provide for her grandson.

“Some days there was nothing,” she told us. “I gave him the last bit of rice. Many times, Roger went hungry. It hurt me to see him like this.”

Then, one day, someone invited Roger to a place called, “The Village,” a ministry that is supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise. The ministry helps some of the neediest kids in Iquitos, Peru.

“I had no friends to play with before,” Roger told us. “Now, here at The Village, I have a million friends. I like it because there are many trees everywhere, a lot of space to play with my friends.”

Last year, CBN’s Orphan’s Promise not only supported the centre, but we also helped to expand it. Now, Monday through Friday, the kids receive a nutritious lunch and a snack. The kids are also taught about the love of Jesus Christ through CBN’s Superbook programs, which have recently been translated into Spanish!