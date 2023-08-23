Approach

Read Hebrews 4:16.

Hebrews 4:16 invites us to approach God’s throne with confidence: “Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.”

Approaching God’s throne is not a timid, uncertain endeavour; it is an invitation to draw near to our Heavenly Father with boldness. Through Christ’s sacrifice, the barrier of sin has been removed, granting us unrestricted access to the presence of the Almighty.

To approach God’s throne means recognizing the boundless grace and mercy available to us. We need not fear condemnation or rejection, for God is a loving and compassionate Father, eager to welcome us into His embrace. Approaching God’s throne also requires humility and sincerity. As we lay bare our hearts before Him, acknowledging our weaknesses and shortcomings, He lovingly extends His grace and strength to help us in our times of need.

Moreover, this privilege comes with responsibility. We are called to approach God with reverence and awe, acknowledging His holiness and sovereignty. Our time in His presence should lead to transformation and a deeper commitment to living in obedience to His Word.