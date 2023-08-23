Communion
Read Revelation 3:20.
Revelation 3:20 beautifully portrays God’s heartfelt longing for an intimate communion with His children: “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”
In this verse, Jesus is depicted as a gentle and patient guest, waiting at the door of our hearts, eager to share a meal with us. He doesn’t force His way in; rather, He humbly seeks an invitation to dine together. This portrayal reflects His desire for personal relationship, closeness, and fellowship with each one of us.
Communion with God is not a distant and formal encounter; it is an intimate sharing of our lives with the Creator of the universe. When we open the door of our hearts to Him, we welcome His presence, love, and guidance into every aspect of our lives.
As we partake in this divine feast of communion, our souls are nourished and refreshed. We find comfort, joy, and peace in the assurance of His unfailing love. It is in His presence that our deepest longings are fulfilled, and our hearts are transformed.
Communion with God is not a distant and formal encounter; it is an intimate sharing of our lives with the Creator of the universe.
Today, let us heed the Savior’s gentle knock and open the door to our hearts, inviting Him in to share a sacred meal with us. As we commune with Him daily through prayer, worship, and studying His Word, we deepen our relationship with the One who loves us beyond measure. May this divine communion be a source of strength and inspiration, guiding us to live in His will and reflecting His love to the world around us.
Questions –
- What would a meal with God look like in your home?
- How does this verse portray God’s desire for intimate fellowship with us and to meet us where we are?
- What can we do to ensure the door stays open to God and that our place is His dwelling place?