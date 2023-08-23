Communion

Read Revelation 3:20.

Revelation 3:20 beautifully portrays God’s heartfelt longing for an intimate communion with His children: “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”

In this verse, Jesus is depicted as a gentle and patient guest, waiting at the door of our hearts, eager to share a meal with us. He doesn’t force His way in; rather, He humbly seeks an invitation to dine together. This portrayal reflects His desire for personal relationship, closeness, and fellowship with each one of us.

Communion with God is not a distant and formal encounter; it is an intimate sharing of our lives with the Creator of the universe. When we open the door of our hearts to Him, we welcome His presence, love, and guidance into every aspect of our lives.

As we partake in this divine feast of communion, our souls are nourished and refreshed. We find comfort, joy, and peace in the assurance of His unfailing love. It is in His presence that our deepest longings are fulfilled, and our hearts are transformed.