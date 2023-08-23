Love

Read Romans 5:8-10.

Romans 5:8-10 reveals the depth of God’s love for us, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Since we have now been justified by his blood, how much more shall we be saved from God’s wrath through him! For if, while we were God’s enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life!”

God’s love is beyond comprehension; it is unconditional, extravagant, and unmerited. While we were still lost in sin, He reached out to us, offering reconciliation through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. We, who were once enemies of God, are now invited into His presence as beloved children.

In His boundless love, God made a way for us to be justified and reconciled with Him. Through Christ’s death and resurrection, we have the privilege of approaching the throne of grace with confidence, not as strangers, but as cherished members of God’s family.

As we embrace the reality of God’s love, our lives are forever transformed. We find comfort and security in His presence, knowing that we are fully accepted and cherished by our Heavenly Father. No sin or past mistakes can separate us from His love.