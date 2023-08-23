Abide

Read John 15:4-5.

In John 15:4-5, Jesus lovingly invites us to abide in Him, declaring, “Remain in me, as I also remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me, you can do nothing.”

Abiding in Christ is more than a passive existence; it is a dynamic, intimate relationship with our Saviour. When we remain rooted in Him, our lives intertwine with His, and we draw sustenance from His boundless grace and strength.

Just as a branch relies on the vine for its life-giving nourishment, we, too, must continually depend on Jesus for our spiritual vitality. Through prayer, reading His Word, and staying connected to His body—the Church, we nourish our souls and deepen our understanding of His heart.

The result of abiding in Christ is evident through the fruit we bear. Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control flourish in our lives when we are intimately connected to the Vine. Our actions and attitudes align with His, and we become instruments of His love and grace in a broken world.