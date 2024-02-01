Read Psalm 3

Highlight verse: ‘I will not be afraid of thousands of people who have taken their stand against me on every side.’

(Psalm 3:6 CSB)

I was once surrounded in the playground by a group of girls who did not like me very much. I was dating the one of the more popular guys in our year at the time and I think there may have been an element of jealousy and envy at play.

I remember how fragile I felt, how vulnerable, as I looked around and saw several girls with stern faces looking back at me. I felt very scared and very alone.

But then I remembered something. My older brother was also a very popular guy at our school, and he would certainly not stand for his little sister to be cornered and intimidated. So, I relaxed a little and simply stood my ground, offering no words or argument, just standing in the assurance that they would likely not harm me because of who backed me up.

It is unlikely that we will all face this situation in our lifetime. We may have escaped playground bullying and walked away from school unscathed. However, there will undoubtedly be a time in your life where someone disagrees with you strongly or makes it their mission to belittle or intimidate you.

In this instance, remember this: the God of the universe is on your side. You have the backing of heaven and the Creator Himself when you find yourself in adverse territory.