Read Psalm 8

Highlight verse: ‘When I observe your Heavens, the work of your finger, the moon and the stars, which you set in place…’

(Psalm 8:3 CSB)

This psalm is such a beautiful reminder of the majesty of God.

It reminds us that all it took was the finger of God to create the moon and the stars.

We have talked about God as the just Judge, as the executioner of justice, now let’s consider God the mighty.

Genesis 1 teaches us that ‘in the beginning God created the Heavens and the earth. He spent six days creating light, the sky, vegetation and more. He simply spoke and the very world we live in was formed.

Can you fathom such power? Such majesty?

Perhaps the most fortuitous of all of God’s creations was us – human beings.

It is fortuitous because it means that we get to have life and enjoy the world that He created for us to live in.