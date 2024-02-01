Read Psalm 8
Highlight verse: ‘When I observe your Heavens, the work of your finger, the moon and the stars, which you set in place…’
(Psalm 8:3 CSB)
This psalm is such a beautiful reminder of the majesty of God.
It reminds us that all it took was the finger of God to create the moon and the stars.
We have talked about God as the just Judge, as the executioner of justice, now let’s consider God the mighty.
Genesis 1 teaches us that ‘in the beginning God created the Heavens and the earth. He spent six days creating light, the sky, vegetation and more. He simply spoke and the very world we live in was formed.
Can you fathom such power? Such majesty?
Perhaps the most fortuitous of all of God’s creations was us – human beings.
It is fortuitous because it means that we get to have life and enjoy the world that He created for us to live in.
Psalm 8 says in verse 4:
‘What is human being that you remember him, a son of man that you look after him?’
Today, let’s revel in the fact that God made us out of His own pure pleasure. He wanted you and I to be here. Not only did God think up, design and create us, He looks after us. He has provided the most perfect environment for us to live and to thrive. So much so that if even one element of our solar system were out of synchronisation, we would not exist!
Take comfort today that you are wanted, you are looked after and you are loved.
You have a role and a purpose on this earth and for every day that the Lord gives you, you have the opportunity to not only live amongst His creation but know the Creator.
Action: Either wait until early morning – before sunrise, or late at night – when the stars are out. Go outside and look up. Marvel at creation, the sky and the beautiful way in which our world is turning. Take a moment to thank God for crafting our world so carefully, and for placing you in it.