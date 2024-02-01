Read Psalm 7

Highlight verse: ‘Rise up, in your anger; lift yourself up against the fury of my adversaries; awake for me; you have ordained a judgement.’

(Psalm 7:6 CSB)

Do you ever think of God as an angry God? Or even a God who is capable of anger?

Many view God as a purely loving, humble, gracious God who forgives endlessly and never executes judgement against those who do wrong.

On the other hand, some may view God as always angry! Watching down on us from His throne and shaking His head in contempt of humanity.

It is my understanding from scripture – and this psalm – that God is neither extreme. He displays characteristics of each extreme (such as having the capacity for both love and anger) but cannot be summed up by one or the other.

I would never presume to explain the character of God to you in one devotional, the depths of God are far too rich and complex for me to even try. But I would love to shine a light on one concept where God is concerned that I believe is important – the anger of God.