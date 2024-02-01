Read Psalm 10

Highlight verse: ‘But you yourself have seen trouble and grief, observing it in order to take the matter into your hands. The helpless one entrusts himself to you; you are a helper of the fatherless.’

(Psalm 10:14 CSB)

This Psalm challenged me a lot.

To condense the sense of Psalm 10 into one key verse is near impossible.

David is pleading with God to destroy the wicked and bring them to account.

The likelihood is that evil and wickedness was running rampant in this day and David was wracked with grief at the state of affairs.

It appears that wrongdoers were winning. They said and believed things like:

I will never be moved.

God has forgotten; He hides His face and will never see.

There’s no accountability since there is no God.

These are deeply troubling statements – especially when they are applied to our modern-day life.

If you think of the greatest injustices in our world today and imagine the perpetrators saying the same kind of things as the wrongdoers of King David’s day, surely you would be appalled and enraged!

How could anyone be so arrogant as to think that their evil will go unpunished.

As believers in Jesus and the truth of the Word of God, we know that this is foolish and dangerous talk.