Read Psalm 2

Highlight verse: ‘Serve the Lord with reverential awe and rejoice with trembling.’

(Psalm 2:11 CSB)

Today’s psalm speaks to me of submission. The psalm talks about the folly of resisting the Lord’s instruction and rule. He is God! He is our Creator and our King. Nothing and no one can supersede His glory or His might.

This dominance is not delivered in a threatening or dogmatic way though. The King we serve is kind, loving and gracious. So much so that He sent His one and only Son into the world to lead the way to salvation for all people.

How you view God will greatly determine the level to which you are free to submit to Him.

Freedom to submit may sound like a paradox – and it is – but it is also true.

God is so loving, so kind, so gracious that His guidance of our lives is the very best thing for us so isn’t it easy to submit to this kind of King?