Read Psalm 9

Highlight verse: ‘I will thank the Lord with all my heart; I will declare all your wondrous works.’

(Psalm 9:1 CSB)

When was the last time you thanked God for something?

Sadly, I think that, a lot of the time, we come to God with our requests and rarely our thanks.

I’m not saying that this is always the case or that we never offer our thanksgiving to the Lord, but that thanksgiving should potentially be more of a priority in our prayers than it currently is.

My friend wrote a beautiful article on this very subject – he called it ‘His Heart and His Hand’.

His premise was that we regularly seek the hand of God – for Him to move on our behalf in relationships, finances, work and the like. But we are a little slower to seek His heart.

I don’t know about you but, at the end of my days here on earth, I don’t want to stand face to face with my Creator and not know Him.

I may know Him loosely through the requests I have made and the way that He has answered them, but what about knowing Him for who He is, not just what He can do for me?