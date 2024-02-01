Read Psalm 6
Highlight verse: ‘I am weary from my groaning; with my tears I dampen my bed and drench my couch every night.’
(Psalm 6:6 CSB)
If I were to ask you what keeps you up at night, what would you say?
If I were to ask you what your most common prayer request was, what answer would you give me?
Today’s psalm addresses this kind of ache in our human souls.
The psalm is a prayer for mercy. ‘How long?’ David pleads with God!
Friend, I can only imagine the pain, torment and yearning that may exist in your soul today. I have my own long-term prayer requests and things that I am desperately waiting to come to see come to pass.
My encouragement for you today is to keep going.
‘I am weary from my groaning; with my tears I dampen my bed and drench my couch every night.’
(Psalm 6:6 CSB)
If your days and nights sound like the experience that David is having in this psalm – one where he is weary from groaning and his tears drench his pillow – may I reassure you that you are not alone.
Until we reach Heaven, there will always be something that we long for. The very ache in our souls makes us human and lets us know that God has placed more than this world can offer in our hearts.
But also know this: that God hears you and is able to bring about the result that you so desperately want in this life.
Keep petitioning. Keep talking. Keep praying.
One day, the wall of opposition to your petition may just be battered down by that one last prayer and the bricks will come tumbling down. Finally, you will see what you have yearned for, and you will live in the blessing of that particular answered prayer for the rest of your days.
Action: Call to mind something that you regularly ask God for. Now pray again with the image of a large wall in front of you that has crumbled to the last brick. Imagine that this final prayer will be the one to bring the whole thing down.