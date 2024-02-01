Read Psalm 6

Highlight verse: ‘I am weary from my groaning; with my tears I dampen my bed and drench my couch every night.’

(Psalm 6:6 CSB)

If I were to ask you what keeps you up at night, what would you say?

If I were to ask you what your most common prayer request was, what answer would you give me?

Today’s psalm addresses this kind of ache in our human souls.

The psalm is a prayer for mercy. ‘How long?’ David pleads with God!

Friend, I can only imagine the pain, torment and yearning that may exist in your soul today. I have my own long-term prayer requests and things that I am desperately waiting to come to see come to pass.

My encouragement for you today is to keep going.