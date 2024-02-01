Read Psalm 4

Highlight verse: ‘Answer me when I call, God, who vindicates me. You freed me from affliction; be gracious to me and hear my prayer.’

(Psalm 4:1 CSB)

The beginning of this psalm struck me as almost irreverent!

Demanding that God hear you when you call, that he be gracious to you and hear your prayer seem a little dangerous to me.

But isn’t that the nature of the psalms as a whole?

Of all the books in the Bible, the psalms pour out the heart in all its rawness and frailty more than any other.

David is clearly distressed in this portion of scripture. He is looking to God to rescue him, to deliver him, and he is making no bones about the direct way he expresses that!

How honest are you with God I wonder?

Are there circumstances or emotions that you hold back from bringing to the throne room?

Do you think God is too holy for your frustration?

Do you think God is too busy for your loneliness?