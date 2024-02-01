Read Psalm 5

Highlight verse: ‘In the morning, Lord, you hear my voice; in the morning I plead my case to you and watch expectantly.’

(Psalm 5:3 CSB)

When do you usually spend time with God?

Is it first thing in the morning? Last thing at night before bed? Or somewhere in between?

For me, I like to start my day with God. Occasionally this doesn’t happen and my devotional time gets pushed to the afternoon, but I prefer to embark upon a new day with God at the beginning.

Now, I realise that the point of this psalm does not lie in what time of day you spend time with God, praying and listening for His voice. But something about verse three struck me, more so than any of the other verses.

I think the reason is that David professes to plead his ‘case’ before God each morning.

Have you ever considered your prayer requests as ‘cases’ I wonder?

I certainly haven’t…until now.