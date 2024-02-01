Read Psalm 1

Highlight verse: Instead, his delight is in the Lord’s instruction, and he meditates on it day and night. (Psalm 1:2 CSB)

Hello and welcome to the Psalm series one devotional. My prayer is that as you complete this plan you will have wrestled with the emotion, rawness and reality of each psalm and found a mountain of inspiration to propel you into your days ahead.

So, let’s get started…

Psalm 1 outlines 2 very clear approaches to life – the way of righteousness and the way of wickedness. Let’s break these two terms down…

Righteousness can be described as living in an upright manner, morally speaking. This can look like abiding by the law, doing what is considered ‘right’ in any and every situation or simply being kind and loving towards others. We are told that the person who does not follow the ways of the wicked (the righteous) will be happy! And how many of us are searching for happiness?!

Wickedness is characterised as the exact opposite – evil or morally bad in principal or practice. Think of the individual who breaks the law, cheats on their taxes or speaks/acts unkindly to those around them.