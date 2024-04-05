The Race
Describing our Christian walk as a race can mislead some to believe that this Jesus-walk is a competition. This is not exactly accurate but holds some truth in it.
The competition of a regular race lies outside of ourselves in another person. The race of a believer in Jesus is with themselves.
When we become determined and even competitive with ourselves to fix our gaze on the prize of meeting Jesus in eternity one day, we can aggressively reject anything that is going to divert us from our very own planned and purposed lane.
When we have a clear sense of purpose and destiny, we can more easily avoid the things of this life, the things of this world, that will attempt to derail us.
For example, when you know that you have been called to be a nurse or a doctor, you will have a clear direction to run in and can easily say no to other avenues of study or training that will not equip you to become all that God has called you to be.
Take some time today to ponder the questions below, asking God to reveal your own race to you. If you are uncertain, talk it over with a pastor or leader in your church or faith community. Glean wisdom from those who have successfully nailed down what they are called to and are running their race with diligence. Surrounding ourselves with faithful saints of Christ is a great way to ensure that we are also running the right race, uniquely carved out by our Father, for us.
‘…fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.’
(Hebrews 12:2 NIV)
Questions:
- How do we discern God’s unique race or purpose for our lives amidst societal expectations, personal ambitions, and cultural pressures?
- What are some common challenges Christians face in persevering on their spiritual journey? How do moments of doubt, adversity, or weariness impact our focus on the race set before us?
- Eyes on the Prize: How does keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus, as Hebrews 12:2 suggests, affect our ability to run the race faithfully?