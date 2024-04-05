The Race

Describing our Christian walk as a race can mislead some to believe that this Jesus-walk is a competition. This is not exactly accurate but holds some truth in it.

The competition of a regular race lies outside of ourselves in another person. The race of a believer in Jesus is with themselves.

When we become determined and even competitive with ourselves to fix our gaze on the prize of meeting Jesus in eternity one day, we can aggressively reject anything that is going to divert us from our very own planned and purposed lane.

When we have a clear sense of purpose and destiny, we can more easily avoid the things of this life, the things of this world, that will attempt to derail us.

For example, when you know that you have been called to be a nurse or a doctor, you will have a clear direction to run in and can easily say no to other avenues of study or training that will not equip you to become all that God has called you to be.

Take some time today to ponder the questions below, asking God to reveal your own race to you. If you are uncertain, talk it over with a pastor or leader in your church or faith community. Glean wisdom from those who have successfully nailed down what they are called to and are running their race with diligence. Surrounding ourselves with faithful saints of Christ is a great way to ensure that we are also running the right race, uniquely carved out by our Father, for us.