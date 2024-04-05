Weights

The Bible holds some remarkable examples of what it means to walk with God wholeheartedly. Turning to Hebrews 11 will give you an insight into some of the most passionate and devoted children of God documented in human history.

Flip the page over to Hebrews 12 and in verse 1 you will find some strong encouragement from the writer of the book…

‘Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a huge crowd of witnesses to the life of faith, let us strip off every weight that slows us down, especially the sin that so easily trips us up. And let us run with endurance the race God has set before us.’

The crowd of witnesses that are being referred to are the saints who have gone before us. No matter who you are or where you are reading Hebrews 12:1, you are the saint running your race and you do have a great crowd of witnesses observing your progress.

Because of this awesome fact, we take heed to the advice given us – to throw off every weight that may hinder our race. Weights like addiction, idolatry and sin all have a devastating effect on our walk with Jesus and rob us of the freedom of running weightless.

My encouragement to you as you journey this short 3-day devotional is to evaluate where you may have allowed weights to attach themselves to you and strip them from your being as you commune with God and invite Him to call them out in your life.