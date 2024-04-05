A Full Life

Full lives are a promise from God to us.

In John 10 verse 10 God assures us that, though our enemy has come to steal, kill and destroy, He has come to give us life and life more abundantly.

I believe that a full life can look different for different people.

Some may consider their waking, working and resting lives enough and are happy with this ‘lot’ in life. Others may need some more excitement and extra-curricular activities to keep them occupied.

The purpose of a full life is not to cram as much into your days as possible, but, ultimately, to be content with the days that you are living.

Personally, I am a peaceful person. Work, rest and a little play are enough for me. But I have people in my life who need much more than this – but they are equally as content with their lives as I am with mine!

Perhaps we need to stop measuring our lives by its capacity and, instead, weighing and measuring it by how satisfied we feel with our ‘lot’.

There are days when you will not feel satisfied and may ache for a slower pace or fuller diary. But on the whole, a full life can be aptly measured by contentedness.

Prayerfully consider the questions posed below and ask God to help you live content with your life. Striving for more or aching for less are uncomfortable states to live in. God is able to bring balance and to protect us from lives that are not what He has called us to live.