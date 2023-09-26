 Morocco disaster update: YOU are making a difference

Your prayers are being heard and your gifts are reaching many who lost everything during the devastating earthquake in Morocco -thank you for your generosity.

At the beginning of September, a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the region near the city of Marrakesh.

The death toll for the earthquake in Morocco now stands at over 2,800, reports say, with hundreds more left injured, homeless, and in dire need of assistance.

CBN’s disaster relief project team, Operational Blessing is one of the first NGOs on the ground supporting a country torn in two from this natural disaster.

In the time that our Operation Blessing disaster team has been on the ground, we served more than 500 meals to those who may not have had any.

Together with local and foreign volunteers, 12,000 pounds of food were distributed to hungry families.

We gave away 100 hygiene kits for their most basic needs, 388 solar lamps to help drive away the terrors of the dark nights, and tents to serve as temporary shelters.

It was not easy to deliver these packages: the earthquake damaged a number of roads, causing landslides that blocked the way.

But our team persevered—even finding alternative ways to reach the most isolated villages.

Despite the challenges, God has been opening other doors in Morocco, moving hearts toward His love.

Our skilled engineers continue to assess the situation and are proposing solutions to address the need for sustainable clean water and sanitation to help prevent the spread of diseases.

Other experienced professionals on the team are flying in to assist.

Indeed, the work has just begun;more families like the Bamhauds [pictured], await your help.

We believe in standing together, showing compassion and extending the love of God to those who need it most.

The relief and aid that is required is not just for now, we are committed to being on the ground here to help rebuild this community as we have done previously for the Turkey Earthquake victims and the people displaced from the Ukraine war.

To donate, please visit: Help Heal Morocco – CBN Europe