Of all the verses, why did verse 10 stand out to me today?

‘It is not fitting for a fool to live in luxury- how much worse for a slave to rule over princes!’

As I looked at this verse, I asked myself, ‘how does this affect each of us in modern life really?’. We can write slavery off as something consigned to the past and sweep past this verse or focus in on the massive issue of modern slavery and all we need to combat it, but perhaps there’s a deeper meaning in this verse. Something that affects us daily. And then I felt the Lord ask me, ‘What are you a slave to?’

You’ll all know the verse that tells us:

‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind with all your strength.’

(Mark 12v30)

So, we know we have bodies, our ‘flesh’, our physical humanity. We also have minds and intellect that enable us to grow and mature, make choices and decisions. Our hearts hold what we value and treasure most and our souls encapsulate who we are, our character and our will.