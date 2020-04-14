Watch Superbook’s episode ‘Noah and the Ark’.

Wow! That was an adventure! I need to clean my boots after stepping in that big pile of – oh, Never mind!

How are you today? What have you enjoyed doing so far whilst at home?

Myself, Chris and Joy have been talking to each other on video calls and making up silly songs to wash our hands to!

I hope these devotionals have been helping you feel more peaceful. The sea in that episode wasn’t very peaceful, was it?

Sometimes life can feel a bit like that flood; a bit wobbly and sometimes a little bit worrying. We don’t know what to do, and like that flood water, it can overwhelm us (that means it takes up all the space in our brain, so much so that we can find it hard to think of the good things).

It’s okay to feel overwhelmed, even robots like me feel that way sometimes! But we have a God who can make us feel good again!

When I feel overwhelmed, I remember this SuperVerse: