The Habit of Pausing

As we wrap up this Bible plan together, I wanted to put forward a useful tool in the habit of pausing.

In this era of downloadable this, immediate that, of instant gratification and constant input, it can be hard to quiet busy minds and make space to speak to God, let alone hear Him reply. But something that has helped me to still my mind differently over the years is the habit of Biblical meditation.

Unfamiliar with the concept until my late teens, I’d only really heard of meditation as being ‘a bit weird’. You may be way ahead of me on this, but if you’re uncertain let me assure you, meditation is as old as the Bible and deeply nourishes the soul.

While ‘worldly’ definitions of meditation focus on emptying the mind, the Bible tells us how to do it in a much better way – by filling our minds, occupying all our focus with His word.

In Deuteronomy 6, God speaks to the young nation of Israel and bids them to keep His commandments in their hearts, in their conversations and displayed in their homes as a reminder of God’s goodness; to meditate on them. Psalm 1 talks about the fruit of meditating on God’s word, that it is like water to our souls.

Psalm 119 speaks throughout of meditating on scripture and the joy it brings to the authors life. To meditate is to dwell, to focus on, to immerse yourself in. That might look like starting by reading out a Bible verse, praying about it, maybe even focusing in on just one word of it.

Asking God to speak to you while you do. Maybe you like to have busy hands, and sketching out a word, or illustrating a verse, allows your mind to take in the truths of Scripture more deeply.

For some, putting scripture into song unlocks great revelations for them. For others, getting out in nature and praying over a verse reveals the creative glory of God. But, however you choose to fill your mind with His Word, when you do, I have no doubt that it will speak to your soul. ‘Alive and active’, scripture has the power to speak fresh truth into your life today, (Hebrews 4:12).

As we wrap up, perhaps the simplest, loveliest call on how to meditate is found in Philippians 4:8, as it comes with the promise of God’s peace.

As you have journeyed these thoughts of habits with me, my prayer is that the Holy Spirit has spoken gently to your spirit, highlighting what you need to break up with and what new things to take up as you choose to walk more closely with Jesus.

As you’ve stored up some helpful hints, and maybe been introduced to an author or two who can help you further on this journey, my prayer is that, through taking up new habits one by one, you will ultimately find more of God’s peace and presence in your life.