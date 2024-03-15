What is a Habit?

What is a habit? I’m going to paraphrase here, but a habit is something – an action – that you’ve done enough times for you to be able to complete without conscious effort. Whether it’s the first coffee of the day, fastening your seat belt when you get in a car, or clicking on the TV when you’re winding down, they’re ingrained behaviours you don’t have to think about. They’re also the mind’s reflexes, the soul’s instant responses and our thought patterns. They come naturally.

But are they all good for you?

Just because it’s second nature it doesn’t mean that it’s something that will improve your health, your mood or your career, does it? We’ve all heard about people’s resolutions to ‘kick a habit’, so they can’t all be great.

As I’ve been mulling over habits in my own life, I’ve found it really helpful to personify them. It might sound silly but go with me here. I’ve started to think of bad habits as a person who’s not good for me, whether in body or mind and think of my good habits as the person I want to be, encouraging me to take steps forward in my life.

Over the next few days, we’ll look at some scriptures that guide us in how to practically embrace the habits that will grow us and to graciously break up with the things that are holding us back.