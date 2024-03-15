Why Create Habits?

Now that we know what a habit is, let’s look together at why they’re important.

Habits are our brain’s way of reducing work. The more tasks we can do without thinking about them, the more capacity we have for decision making, creativity and fun. So, as we repeat a given behaviour, it’s like footsteps wearing a path a little deeper each time. The more we do it, the more easily it comes. We start the initial part of the behaviour, then the body takes over, sliding into the groove and knowing exactly where to take it from there.

But as well as our physical actions – like putting on a seatbelt when you get in a car – a godly habit can posture our attitudes, our conversations and our thought lives, helping to grow our character, leaning into being more like Jesus. Our God-reflex kicks in quicker and, over time, we’re not trying to be the person we want to be, we have become that person. We find we’re walking closer with our Saviour.

Practicing speaking to God makes Him our first counsellor in times of trouble. Practising gratitude creates a reflex to see the best rather than look to the worst when something happens. Practising the habit of journalling helps us remember both the hills and the valleys that God has already brought us through and sets us firmly in the perspective that He can do it again.

And as we add daily God-habits – one by one – into our lives we find that they are more instinctual as the days and weeks go by, taking less effort to start or complete. As we solidify each new habit, we free up our minds to press into the next habit we choose to pursue.