Why Worry?

We all experience worry at some point in our lives, don’t we? An unexpected bill comes through the door that we haven’t budgeted for, and we worry about how we are going to pay it.

A loved one arrives home 30 minutes after they said they would, and we have spent the whole time worrying that something may have happened to them.

Your child goes off to nursery for the first time and you spend the day worrying about how they are getting on and if they have settled ok.

We all have these times where we feel out of control and unable to balance all of the plates spinning in our lives. We turn to worry, trying to figure out how we can resolve a certain matter or problem, sometimes without going to the Source first.

There is nothing wrong with caring, we all have things that we care about and that is good. But when caring becomes worrying, it robs us of our joy and depletes the energy we need for life.

Pause to read today’s verses, found in Matthew 6:25-34.

Matthew starts off by acknowledging the things that we all need – food, drink, and clothes.

We know it. Matthew knows it. God knows it!

We can rest assured that God is aware of what we require to live well and has plans to provide them.

Matthew goes on to illustrate his point by pointing out that even the birds of the air go day to day, trusting the provision of the Father. They do not fly around worrying about their next meal or where they will build their nests – it is all richly provided for them by God in nature.

Can we achieve anything with our worrying? Or does it simply drain the joy out of our lives?