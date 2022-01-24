In Desperate Need of Care

Rescuing a little boy and restoring his health

Tiny and frail: that’s how the social workers described 1-year-old Jonathan. The children’s home in the Philippines, supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise, had to do something.

He crawled slowly using his belly and hands, was malnourished, and suffered with intestinal parasites.

Not only did he face dire health conditions, but his life so far didn’t look any better.

Jonathan’s father was imprisoned on drug charges, and his mother had left him and his siblings in the care of a neighbour.

The neighbour gave Jonathan to someone in a nearby city.

Thankfully, Jonathan’s siblings ended up in the children’s home. Because of this, the social workers began searching for Jonathan. Eventually, he was found and was reunited with his siblings.

Now, thanks to partners of CBN’s Orphan’s Promise, Jonathan has been receiving proper care, nourishment, and the love he so desperately needed. This precious little boy is now a happier, healthier 3-year-old.