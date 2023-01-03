Who but God goes up to heaven and comes back down?

Who holds the wind in his fists?

Who wraps up the oceans in his cloak?

Who has created the whole wide world?

What is his name—and his son’s name?

Tell me if you know!

(Proverbs 30:4 NLT)

I love the words in Proverbs 30 verse 4.

They remind me of the mighty hand of God and His power and somehow, it makes me feel safe.

The Lord God alone goes up to heaven and back down again. He holds the winds in His fists! He wraps the strong oceans in His cloak! This imagery lets us know the grandeur of our God and the power that He holds.

I believe it is wise to adopt a posture of humility before God. Knowing that God is God and that we are His creation humbles us before Him and lifts Him up as our Creator.

There are some verses in Job that are reminiscent of the opening verses to today’s devotional. They can be found in Job 38:28-33 and go like this: