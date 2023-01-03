Jesus was a master at helping people. He came to serve people and do all He could to love them. He gave His life for them. Throughout the Bible there is a call to help people in both small and big ways. Today that might be holding open a door to standing up for racial justice. Some of us are just naturals, it flows out of us. For others, it’s something we have to be intentional with. Either way, we’re to follow Jesus’ example and give of ourselves for the sake of those around us. This is something we can all grow in!

However, even in our desire to help others, we have to be wise. If we aren’t, we can end up getting hurt, feeling rejected or actually become unhelpful.

Proverbs 26:17 says, “Like one who grabs a stray dog by the ears is someone who rushes into a quarrel not their own.”

I’ve never actually grabbed a stray dog by the ears, and I really hope I never do, but I can imagine it would bark, growl, get angry, bite and really want me to stop. I have rushed in to help where my help wasn’t needed, and I’ve felt the effects of that. Anger, biting remarks – and it hurts. But it wasn’t wise for me to help.

There are a few things we can check our hearts on when it comes to helping others: