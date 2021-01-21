The Lost Sheep

Jesus tells the story of a man who has lost one of his hundred flock of sheep. Jesus asks the gathered crowd:

“If a man has a hundred sheep and one of them gets lost, what will he do?” (Luke 15v3)

Historically, sheep were more than just possessions to farmers, they were cared for animals of great value. If one went missing, it was more devastating perhaps than these days and the farmer would not hesitate to leave the 99 present sheep to go after the lost one.

I imagine the man agonising over the lost sheep, worrying about if it had encountered another dangerous animal and if any harm had come to it. These are the kinds of thoughts that come to someone who cares deeply for what they have lost.

When the sheep is found, the 99 remaining have stayed where they are and not strayed, and the man is overjoyed!

Jesus reminds us that, “There is more joy in Heaven over one lost sinner who repents and turns to God than over ninety-nine others who are righteous and haven’t strayed away!” (Luke 15v7)

The Lost Coin

Similarly, there is a woman who has lost one of her 10 silver coins. She searches frantically, turning her home upside-down until she finds it. Then, upon finding it, alerts her neighbours to rejoice with her – the lost coin has been found!

The value of the coin dictates the level of panic the woman felt at having lost it.

It is the same with our Father in Heaven.

He values us so much that when we are lost, He cannot bear it and seeks us out, pursues us until we are restored to Him.