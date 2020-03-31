Easter 2020 Devotional – Welcome!
Day 1
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
Welcome to our 2020 Easter Devotional! This 7 Day Devotional follows the story of Christ throughout Easter week. Sign up now to get it sent straight to your inbox during Easter week.
It’s Easter time once again and, as many of us are stock piling chocolate and getting ready for a large Sunday roast dinner, here at CBN Europe we are hoping to offer you something a little different this year.
Whether you have lived through generations of Easter celebrations or if this is your first, we pray that you will encounter Jesus in a new and exciting way this Easter.
Over the next 7 days we are going to look deeper into the Easter narrative and remind ourselves of the foundations of the faith that we have.
The Bible has the capacity to communicate something new and fresh to your heart every single time you pick it up…
‘For the word of God is alive and powerful. It is sharper than the sharpest two-edged sword, cutting between soul and spirit, between joint and marrow. It exposes our innermost thoughts and desires.’ (Hebrews 4:12 NLT).
The Bible has the capacity to communicate something new and fresh to your heart every single time you pick it up and read it. Come willing and ready to hear the Easter story afresh this week. We are praying that God reveals Himself to you personally as you seek Him.
God bless you and happy Easter!