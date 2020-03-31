Easter 2020 Devotional – Welcome!

Welcome to our 2020 Easter Devotional! This 7 Day Devotional follows the story of Christ throughout Easter week. Sign up now to get it sent straight to your inbox during Easter week.

It’s Easter time once again and, as many of us are stock piling chocolate and getting ready for a large Sunday roast dinner, here at CBN Europe we are hoping to offer you something a little different this year.

Whether you have lived through generations of Easter celebrations or if this is your first, we pray that you will encounter Jesus in a new and exciting way this Easter.

Over the next 7 days we are going to look deeper into the Easter narrative and remind ourselves of the foundations of the faith that we have.